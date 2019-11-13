Bernalillo County Behavioral Health Services provides support during holiday season

With the holidays quickly approaching, many are feeling the joy that comes with it, however, for others, it can cause depression and heartache. Interim director of Bernalillo County Behavioral Health Services, Margarita Chavez-Sanchez discusses depression that is sometimes felt during the holiday season.

On average, one person dies by suicide every 19 hours in New Mexico. The Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services is committed to the reduction of suicidal thoughts and behaviors with mental health support and treatment.

“Around the holidays we see an increase in incidents of suicidality and depression because people are experiencing a high-stress period in time. And again, it’s often associated with loss of family members, loss of loved ones, and the stress of being able to provide maybe for children or for family in that space and maybe they don’t feel that pressure throughout the year,” said Margarita.

She explains that while everyone is unique, one of the symptoms of depression is withdrawal. Speaking about suicide and death are also signs there could be something wrong.

Bernalillo County recently partnered with Albuquerque Public Schools to take part in a suicide prevention program. The department strives to provide early intervention in addition to raise awareness around suicidality and depression.

Bernalillo County offers several behavioral health services including Peer Support Drop-in Center and Mobile Crisis Teams.