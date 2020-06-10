Bernalillo County bans open fires, smoking and fireworks

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In light of the dry conditions of high fire danger, Bernalillo County Commissioners voted Tuesday night to ban open fires, campfires and outdoor smoking in the areas of the county outside Albuquerque city limits. Those restrictions are in place for the next six months. The county also voted to ban the sale and use of fireworks for the next 30 days. Bernalillo County says the National Weather Service predicts this drought will persist through August 2020.

“The open burning ban and the fireworks restrictions are necessary to reduce the risk of wildland fires, which pose a threat to humans, wildlife, timber, vegetation, and property,” says Bernalillo County Fire Marshal Keith Clark in a press release. “The county may issue extensions to these resolutions if extreme or severe drought conditions continue and make those extensions necessary.”

Bernalillo County officials say if an individual is caught with prohibited fireworks, a citation could be issued and may have to appear in court. They also say violators could be fined up to $1,000 and sentenced to less than one year in jail and if it is determined that the use of fireworks was the cause of a fire that damaged property, the responsible individual may be held liable for those damages.

To report someone using illegal fireworks, call 505-798-7000 or to report a fire call 911.

