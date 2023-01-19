BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Authorities are searching for two children. They are asking the public to keep an eye out for the duo as well.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said they are looking for two boys: Benjamin Williams, 7, and Joshua Williams, 10.
Benjamin was last seen on January 16 around 7 p.m. near Eubank Boulevard and Alexandria Drive. Joshua was last seen on January 17 around 8 p.m. near Snow Heights Boulevard and Martha Street.
Descriptions of the boys given by law enforcement can be found below.
Authorities said the boys were last seen with Douglas Williams. He drives a white, 2021 Chevrolet Silverado with a New Mexico license plate numbered 577WSL. BCSO also said they are concerned for the boys’ safety.
If you have any information on the missing boys, please call the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office at 505-798-7000 or 911.