ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local authorities are seeking help from the public. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is searching for two suspects.



Photos courtesy of Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

The BCSO posted four photos on social media of two people suspected to be involved in armed robberies. They did not specify where or when the robberies occurred.

Officials are asking the public to help identify the two suspects shown in the photos. If anyone wants to help the BCSO, they can call 505-798-7000 or 505-975-9605. They can also message officials through Twitter or Facebook.