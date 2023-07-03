ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We often don’t think about the role of the office of the Bernalillo County Assessor until the notice of property valuation comes in the mail. Bernalillo County Assessor Damian Lara talked about other things the office of assessor tackles.

A wave of innovation and technology hit Bernalillo, as the Office of the County Assessor rolled out their first two electric vehicles. The Assessor’s Office is the first to transition from gasoline to electric vehicles in the entire county.

Lara explained how they are trying to make the transition as easiest possible and they are proud of not only being good stewards of the environment but being good stewards of taxpayer money as well. Bernalillo County is the first to have purchased and receive its electric vehicles. They want to invite other counties to also follow in their footsteps. For more information visit bernco.gov.