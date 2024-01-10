ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Assessor is working to get sharing stations installed for his staff’s vehicles. The county is ironing out a partnership to install the station at PNM’s garage at Fifth and Silver where the assessor’s fleet is parked.

Assessor Damian Lara said it is part of his office’s shift to EVs. “Not only is this electric fleet going to save us money for the people of Bernalillo County, but it’s also going to reduce the carbon footprint and ensure we have increasing technologies that are environmentally friendly,” said Lara.

Lara said there are three EVs in the fleet and expects more in the future.