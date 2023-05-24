ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Assessor, Damian Lara, presented the property valuation plan and annual budget to the county board of commissioners on Tuesday. The plan details upcoming initiatives and accomplishments.

Some new initiatives include:

Reassessment of commercial values to current and correct

Reclassification and reassessment of short-term rentals

Reinspection of all real property within four years

The county also will implement a review of properties in poor conditions. “It’s important to review properties in these conditions to ensure they are being evaluated at their highest and best use.” BernCo Residential Appraiser Manager Mario Gutierrez said in a release. The goal of the initiative is to bring down the amount of nuance properties and increase affordable housing.

