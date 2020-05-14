Bernalillo County Assessor mails out 2020 Notice of Value statements to property owners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Office of the Assessor mailed the 2020 Notice of Value statements out on April 29. These statements show the value for property taxation purposes for real property, residential and manufactured homes, as well as non-residential, commercial, and vacant land to property owners in Bernalillo County.

Bernalillo County Assessor Tanya Giddings discusses the notices and why they are so important. The Notice of Value statements reflect a property valuation date effective January 1, 2020, pursuant to Property Tax Code Section 7-38-7 NMSA and are based on the analysis of the prior year’s market activity for current and correct values as part of the ad valorem appraisal process.

Bernalillo County offers walk-up windows at the Assessor’s office in Albuquerque. (courtesy Bernalillo County)

The deadline to file an appeal is May 29 if a property owner does not agree with their property’s assessed value and to apply for property exemptions. The county now offers two walk-up windows on the north side of the Assessor’s office which is located at 501 Tijeras Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

The walk-up windows are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information on the 2020 Notice of the Value statements, visit the County Assessor’s page on Bernalillo County’s website.