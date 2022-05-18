ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is asking for people to help out at the polls this primary election. To qualify for the job, you must be a registered voter. Candidates on the ballot, relatives of candidates, and members of law enforcement are not eligible to work at the polls.

“Serving as a poll official during an election is really a rewarding experience. We have many regulars who do it year after year after year,” said Lindo Stover, Bernalillo County Clerk.

Early voting begins Saturday at polling locations around the county. For more information on voting, locations, absentee ballots, and more visit berncovotes.org Election day is June 7.