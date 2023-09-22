ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In need of major renovations, Bernalillo County is asking for the community’s input on the parks and recreation open space facility in the East Mountains. Sedillo Ridge is the only open space that has yet to be developed and the Los Vecinos Community Center is looking to make changes and expand their land.

During Thursday night’s meeting, a county commissioner explained what the community can expect in the new improvements. “We have a nexus gateway here from the city to the county. We have our facility on north fourteen, great bike trails, We’ve got open space areas in the south mountain area. We’ve got a community center where we are at now, Los Vecinos that is right in the middle along with Tijeras Creek Corridor, Carlito Springs. There is just so many great amenities out here,” said County Commissioner Eric Olivis.

There will be another meeting on October 4 at the Vista Grande Community Center.