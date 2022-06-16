ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is asking for the public’s feedback on the finalists for the Bridge Boulevard public art project. They have it narrowed it down to three artists and now want the public to weigh in on the project through a survey.

The first would consist of nine different panels showcasing landmarks and nature in Albuquerque. The second is a mosaic with skulls and luminaries, highlighting the celebration of life. The third would feature cutouts of children and wildfire sitting on and hanging over the wall.

The deadline to respond to the survey is July 1.