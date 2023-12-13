BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The county commission has approved financing for the renovation of an apartment complex for seniors. The plan is to boost affordable housing for those aged 62 and above.

The five-story housing complex is located at 412 Alvarado Dr. SE, 87108. The county will help finance renovations on 165 units and will collect $24,100 per year as a fee for 30 years while providing tax-exempt financing through project revenue bonds, the county says.

Overall, the project is set to generate nearly $40 million in economic stimulus, including 260 construction jobs, the county says. The site is a key property for older residents as it currently serves as a City of Albuquerque Meal Service site during the weekdays.