Bernalillo County approves slight minimum wage hike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Minimum wage workers in Bernalillo County will soon see a slight bump in their paychecks.

Tuesday night, county commissioners approved a 15-cent cost-of-living increase from $9.05 an hour to $9.20 an hour, affecting employees outside city limits. The change goes into effect Jan. 1, and will only be effective for one year since the statewide minimum wage goes up to $10.50 at the beginning of 2021.

Right now, the state’s minimum wage is $7.50. It goes up to $9 in January.