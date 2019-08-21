Bernalillo County approves purchase of Anderson Farm Land as open space

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s open space is growing.

Wednesday night, commissioners approved the purchase of 147 acres of the Anderson Farm Land in the South Valley. Commissioners agreed to buy the land for roughly $38,000 an acre. While they admit it is expensive, commissioners say it is an excellent investment.

“From what I’ve heard from everybody, with a smile on their face, they said yes, that is a unique parcel of land and it will add value to the county,” Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty said.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the purchase using Open Space Mill Levy Funds.