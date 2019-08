(KRQE)- Local businesses in Bernalillo County will soon be required to offer their employees paid leave.

The Albuquerque Journal reports commissioners passed the employee Wellness Act Tuesday night in a 3 to 2 vote. After much debate and a few changes, the law will now require business with two employees or more to provide workers with at least one hour of paid time off for every 32 hours worked.

The law goes into effect next July.