ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A project highlighting the importance of acequias in New Mexico is moving ahead. Bernalillo County Commissioners signed off on plans for an outdoor education site at the head of the Acequia Madre which is along Central just west of the Rio Grande.

The design includes educational signs and artwork telling the story of acequia culture in New Mexico. It will also incorporate trail connections to the Bosque as well as habitat restoration and wildlife viewing areas.

Those behind the project said it will be a place for people to learn about the importance of these irrigation networks in the region’s history. “Education of the public about the environment, about how we use our irrigation systems, how we grow our food. Stewardship of the land,” said Richard Meadows, Bernalillo County Technical Services.

Project managers say this comes after two years of planning and collecting neighborhood input. The project is expected to cost around $900,000.