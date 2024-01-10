BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The county commission has voted to put $1 million worth of federal American Rescue Plan Funds towards a new Pre-K facility. The facility will be built at 900 Armijo SW.

“Approving this funding is a step forward in our continued efforts to close the educational gap in areas of the South Valley,” District 2 Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada said in a press release. The funds will cover ground-leveling and utilities set up, the county says.

Once the facility is complete, the nonprofit Peanut Butter and Jelly will handle early childhood education at the new site. The group currently operates at a nearby county-owned site.

The county says the new site will serve over 40 students each year. The building is set to be complete in 2026.