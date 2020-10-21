Bernalillo County announces statewide drug take-back day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County announced Tuesday that they’re partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Army National Guard, and other agencies, to hold a DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations across the state.
According to a news release, the DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for people to get rid of unused or expired prescription drugs in their homes and to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by keeping those drugs out of the wrong hands.
List of statewide locations:
Albuquerque/Rio Rancho
- Army National Guard located at 600 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87123
- Walgreens located at 8400 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112
- Walgreens located at 2011 12th St NW Albuquerque, NM 87104
- Walgreens located at 4051 Southern Blvd SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Bernalillo/Placitas
- Town of Bernalillo Police Dept. located at 739 S. Camino Del Pueblo in Bernalillo
- Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office located at 1500 Idalia Rd. in Bernalillo
- La Puerta Real Estate Services located at 1 Ridge Court, Placitas, NM 87043
Edgewood
- Edgewood Police Dept./Smith’s located at 28 NM 344
Farmington
- Walgreens located at 4221 East Main Street
- Walgreens located at 701 East 20th Street
Gallup
- Gallup Police Dept. located at 451 Boardman Drive
- The Mall located at 1300 West I-40 Frontage Road
Thoreau
- McKinley County Sheriff’s Office: Thoreau Substation located at 109 Highway 371
Socorro
- Walmart located at 700 North 6th St.
Taos
- Taos Pueblo Dept. of Public Safety located at 205 Rio Lucero Rd., Taos Pueblo
Zuni
- Zuni Police Dept.; Zuni Tribal Building located at 1203 NM-53
San Isidro
- San Isidro Marshal’s Office located at 378 Highway 4
Espanola
- Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office; Walmart Supercenter located at 1610 North Riverside Dr.