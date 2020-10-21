Bernalillo County announces statewide drug take-back day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County announced Tuesday that they’re partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Army National Guard, and other agencies, to hold a DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations across the state.

According to a news release, the DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for people to get rid of unused or expired prescription drugs in their homes and to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by keeping those drugs out of the wrong hands.

List of statewide locations:

Albuquerque/Rio Rancho

Army National Guard located at 600 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87123

Walgreens located at 8400 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112

Walgreens located at 2011 12 th St NW Albuquerque, NM 87104

St NW Albuquerque, NM 87104 Walgreens located at 4051 Southern Blvd SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Bernalillo/Placitas

Town of Bernalillo Police Dept. located at 739 S. Camino Del Pueblo in Bernalillo

Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office located at 1500 Idalia Rd. in Bernalillo

La Puerta Real Estate Services located at 1 Ridge Court, Placitas, NM 87043

Edgewood

Edgewood Police Dept./Smith’s located at 28 NM 344

Farmington

Walgreens located at 4221 East Main Street

Walgreens located at 701 East 20th Street

Gallup

Gallup Police Dept. located at 451 Boardman Drive

The Mall located at 1300 West I-40 Frontage Road

Thoreau

McKinley County Sheriff’s Office: Thoreau Substation located at 109 Highway 371

Socorro

Walmart located at 700 North 6th St.

Taos

Taos Pueblo Dept. of Public Safety located at 205 Rio Lucero Rd., Taos Pueblo

Zuni

Zuni Police Dept.; Zuni Tribal Building located at 1203 NM-53

San Isidro

San Isidro Marshal’s Office located at 378 Highway 4

Espanola