ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county animal shelter says it has an overabundance of cats and dogs and needs help with pet supplies. Items most in need are towels, fleece blankets, washcloths, and flat sheets.

You can make donations at the Animal Care and Resource Center on 2nd St. The shelter is also changing its hours, it will now be open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.