Bernalillo County Animal Services searches for volunteers, fosters

Are you looking to add to your family in the form of a four-legged friend? If so, the Bernalillo County Animal Shelter is here to help.

Bernalillo County has many animals available for adoption from dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, and even bunnies. The Bernalillo County Animal Shelter strives to find homes for the lost and homeless pets within the community.

The Bernalillo County Animal Resource Center is located at 3001 2nd Street SW and is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

If you are unable to adopt, you can always volunteer or foster with the organization. Training is available on the first and third Saturday of every month.

Training begins at 11 a.m. for volunteers and 1 p.m. for foster training. To RSVP for the training, email Volunteer Coordinator Jolene Hewitt at jhewitt@bernco.gov.

For additional information on Bernalillo county Animal Care Service, click here.