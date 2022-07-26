ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beat the heat while keeping our four-legged friends safe. Bernalillo County Animal care provides summer safety tips for pets.

It’s equally as important to make sure you’re taking the proper precautions to keep them safe from the heat. Bernalillo County Animal provided tips when thinking about taking your pets out for a walk during the hot summer days.

First, the seven-second rule, if you can put your hand on the concrete for seven seconds and keep it there then it’s okay but if you can’t then you know that it’s too hot for them as well.

If your pet starts panting what should you do? Take water with you, with a water bowl, and make sure your pets are drinking it.

Make sure to offer shade for your pet and also keep in mind that although they have dog houses it still gets hot in there. That is like being inside your home with no air conditioner in it.

Signs to look out for when pets are having heat strokes Not active, the pet is just laying down Panting Make sure you are giving your pet enough meals.

Do not leave your animals in your car.

