Bernalillo County Animal Care Services offers volunteer and foster training each month

Looking for a furry friend to add to the family? If so, look no further than the Bernalillo County Animal Care Services.

They have many adoptable pets that are in need of loving homes. Volunteer coordinator Jolene Hewitt shows off a six-week-old puppy named Biscuit who is in need of a foster home and discusses how you can foster a four-legged friend.

Jolene explains that some animals like Biscuit are too young for spay/neuter surgery and vaccinations and need to placed in a foster home until they are old enough. Older animals can also be placed in foster care due to the stress they may experience while at the shelter.

Open orientations are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month. Volunteer orientation is held at 11 a.m. while foster orientation is held at 1 p.m.

The next foster orientation will be held on Saturday, November 19 and will include information on what to expect when fostering an animal. Those interested in fostering can contact Jolene via email at jhewitt@bernco.gov to RSVP for training.

The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m and is closed on Sundays and Mondays. The center is located at 3001 2nd St. SW between Woodward and Rio Bravo.