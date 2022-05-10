ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The shelters are starting to fill up with little adoptions taking place, foster parents are needed more than ever. The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center is looking for individuals to become part of their foster program.

They have over 200 pets on-site with over 50 pets in foster care. Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center are looking for individuals who can the take time to work with their younger-aged pets. They will provide foster parents with food, toys, beds, and other supplies. To be considered individuals will need to fill out an application. Foster placements can last from two to six weeks.

If individuals are unable to foster Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center is always in need of volunteers and donations. For more information, visit https://www.bernco.gov/animal-care-services/.