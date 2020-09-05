Bernalillo County Animal Care & Resource Center starts ‘Paw’d Cast’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is making it easier to get to know the animals up for adoption from the comfort of your own home. Mike the dog, was highlighted on Bernalillo County Animal Care’s very first ‘Paw’d Cast.’ The episode features a Q&A talk about the personalities of the featured pets and talks about what kind of home would suit them best. They also have a bit of fun with the questions.

