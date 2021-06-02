Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center updates hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center has announced that it’s changing its hours starting June 1 in order to increase availability and serve the public. The Animal Care Center hours are now Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Services will include animal viewing and adoptions which will take place Tuesday through Saturday starting at noon with the final viewings taking place at 4:30 p.m. Additional services include the following:

Enforcement- 505-468-PETS (7387)

Licensing and general information-505-314-0281

Lost pets-email animal@bernco.gov

Owner relinquishments-by appointment 505-468-7261

Spay and neuter assistance program

Reclaim

Report animal neglect or cruelty or for emergencies and stray found animals-505-468-PETS (7387)

Bernalillo County reports that masks are required within the Animal Care facility for all employees, vendors, and contractors. While the general public is not required to wear a mask, it is encouraged by the county. The facility is also asking for pet product donations to help the animals.

Those can be dropped off during normal business hours.