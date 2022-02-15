ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center is rolling out a program for kids called Reading Rovers. Candance Sanchez and Jolene Hewitt with the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center talked about the program and how it connects children with animals while strengthening their reading skills.

During the half-hour session, readers will work one-on-one with an adult or parent/guardian to practice their reading skills. Each participant will then get to choose the pet they would like to read to for their session from a provided list. A trained adult volunteer and/or parent/guardian will accompany them at all times.

Readers will have the opportunity to read with a book they bring or one from our very own BCACS collection of children’s books which were recently donated during our January Book Drive. Children are welcome to bring their own books and are encouraged to bring a book from home as a backup.

The Reading Rovers program starts Feb. 16. Parents can sign up their kids to participate in the program on https://www.bernco.gov. There will also be information on the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center Facebook page.