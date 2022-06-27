ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center can help get your pet microchipped before the upcoming 4th of July holiday.

The upcoming holiday is a common day when many pets go missing due to the loud noise of fireworks. The huge booms are scary for dogs and cats, they often run away from the noise even if it means escaping the safety of their own homes. If your pet escapes and it’s not microchipped it can be very difficult for any shelter to help you.

“An animal that is microchipped can be scanned at an animal shelter or a veterinary office, and from the chip, its owners can be located and contacted,” said Candance Sanchez, outreach manager at Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center.

It’s also important to have your pets microchipped up to date. If you don’t remember what company you used, Sanchez said you can go to their animal shelter and they will do a quick scan on your pet and help you figure out what company you have it with.

Bernalillo County’s lost and adoptable pets are their highest priority. With a major increase of pets coming in, are currently over 200% capacity. If you would like to visit they are open Tuesday-Saturday from 1:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Located at 3001 2nd ST SW, Albuquerque NM 87105. For more information contact their webpage.