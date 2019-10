ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has already made changes to its paid sick leave ordinance.

Earlier this year, the county commission approved a measure requiring businesses outside of the Albuquerque city limits to provide paid time off. Commissioners signed off on some amendments to that ordinance Tuesday night, such as requiring an increase to the number of hours given per year over the next three years.

The 90-say wait period to accrue hours was also eliminated.