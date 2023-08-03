BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is adjusting its hours at pools and aquatics facilities as kids return to school.

The new schedules are as follows:

Rio Grande Indoor Pool

Recreation swim hours Thursday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 6:

Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.

Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.

Recreation swim hours Monday, Aug. 7 to Sunday, Sept. 3:

Monday – Friday: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m. Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.



Recreation swim hours Monday, Sept. 4:

Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.

Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.

Morning lap swim will continue Monday through Friday from 6 – 8 a.m.

Afternoon lap swim opens Monday, Aug. 7. Hours will be Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m.

Los Padillas Aquatic Center

Recreation swim closed for the season, but will open for the day Monday, Sept. 4:

Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.

Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.

South Valley Pool and Splash Pad

Closed Thursday, Aug. 3 and Friday, Aug. 4:

Recreation swim hours Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6:

Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.

Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.

Recreation swim closes for the season after Sunday, Aug. 6, but will open for the day Monday, Sept. 4:

Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.

Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.

Paradise Hills Pool and Water Slide

Closed Thursday, Aug. 3, and Friday, Aug. 4:

Recreation swim hours Saturday, Aug. 5, and Sunday, Aug. 6:

Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.

Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.

Recreation swim closes for the season after Sunday, Aug. 6, but will open for the day Monday, Sept. 4:

Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.

Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.

Alameda Spray Park

Closed for construction. Will open May 2024