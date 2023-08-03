BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is adjusting its hours at pools and aquatics facilities as kids return to school.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Virgin Galactic plans for 5 more flights to space in 2023
- Crime: Family speaks out after woman killed by 13-year-old while looking for stolen vehicle
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque Police: Use of force cases declined in 2022
- Community: PNM allocates $250K to combat summer heat cost strain
The new schedules are as follows:
Rio Grande Indoor Pool
Recreation swim hours Thursday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 6:
- Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.
- Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.
Recreation swim hours Monday, Aug. 7 to Sunday, Sept. 3:
- Monday – Friday: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday:
- Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.
- Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.
Recreation swim hours Monday, Sept. 4:
- Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.
- Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.
Morning lap swim will continue Monday through Friday from 6 – 8 a.m.
Afternoon lap swim opens Monday, Aug. 7. Hours will be Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m.
Los Padillas Aquatic Center
Recreation swim closed for the season, but will open for the day Monday, Sept. 4:
- Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.
- Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.
South Valley Pool and Splash Pad
Closed Thursday, Aug. 3 and Friday, Aug. 4:
Recreation swim hours Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6:
- Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.
- Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.
Recreation swim closes for the season after Sunday, Aug. 6, but will open for the day Monday, Sept. 4:
- Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.
- Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.
Paradise Hills Pool and Water Slide
Closed Thursday, Aug. 3, and Friday, Aug. 4:
Recreation swim hours Saturday, Aug. 5, and Sunday, Aug. 6:
- Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.
- Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.
Recreation swim closes for the season after Sunday, Aug. 6, but will open for the day Monday, Sept. 4:
- Session 1: noon – 2:15 p.m.
- Session 2: 2:30 – 4:45 p.m.
Alameda Spray Park
Closed for construction. Will open May 2024