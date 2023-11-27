BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Public Works Division is changing the household hazardous waste collection program.

Starting Friday, Dec. 1, the service will be provided by Safety-Kleen, located at 2720 Girard Blvd. NE, 87107. Safety-Kleen will continue to provide the same service as the previous provider with business hours on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The household hazardous waste collection program allows residents to dispose of automotive chemicals, household cleaners, pesticides and paint that are no longer needed for free. For more information on the items that are accepted, click here or call 505-844-2277.