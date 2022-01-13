Bernalillo County adds 4 electric vehicle charging stations

Electric vehicle charging station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is making it a little easier for electric vehicle drivers to charge up. Alvardo Square, Los Ranchos, Montano and the Sunport Rail Runner stations will all have level two chargers. That means drivers could fully charge their vehicle in under four hours. There will be a $2 per hour charging cost.

According to a news release from the county, they were awarded $80,000 from a Volkswagen settlement grant from the New Mexico Environment Department and the county added a match of $27,300 to plan, design, and construct public electric vehicle charging stations at four locations throughout the city.

