ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is almost ready to welcome diners to the cafe in its new downtown headquarters. All it needs is someone to run it.

The nearly 3,000 sq. ft. cafe on the south side of Alvarado Square has been fully remodeled and is well-located to serve the county, PNM, and other people frequenting downtown. The county has put out a call for vendors interested in operating the cafe. For more information, visit the county’s website.