Bernalillo County 4-H Fair will be held virtually due to COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County 4-H Fair and auction is a staple in the state for the Agriculture Department. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s 4-H Fair and auction are going virtual.

The Virtual Junior Livestock and Small Animal Auction will open at Noon on Aug. 14 and close at 3 p.m. Aug. 15. The auction is going to be online “Ebay style,” with no “buy it now” and no “upper limit” option. Buyers will also be notified if they get outbid.

Livestock offered this year include market swine, goats, market lambs, and steers. This is a great opportunity to buy locally, and restock your freezer with quality, wholesome meat. Arrangements will also be made for delivery of purchased livestock.

How to Register

If you were a buyer or add-on contributor in 2019, your account has been activated and you will just need to sign-in to your Buyer Account as follows:



You should have received an email from Fair Entry containing your password and a link to the auction.

Click the link in the email.

Enter your email address and password.

Click the blue Sign-In button.

If you are a new

buyer or wish to contribute to this year’s auction, please complete the following:

Go to the fair registration page at: http://bernalillocounty4h.fairentry.com

Click “View Online Auctions”

Click “Sign Up”, not Sign In

Add in your email, account name, best contact phone number to reach you and create your password.

How to Bid

The sale orders can be previewed prior to the auction being open for bidding. If you would like an emailed copy of the sale order(s), please contact cgsmithrx24@gmail.com.

To see how the online auction will be conducted, visit https://aces.nmsu.edu/county/bernalillo/4hyouth/documents/bernalillo-county-auction-instructions.pdf