Bernalillo County 4-H holds auction on July 30

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Nicole Jacobs, family and consumer science 4-H extension agent

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County 4-H Fair is the only fair where 4-H members come together to display their projects. This fair is very unique as it focuses on the next generation of agriculturists. Nicole Jacobs, family and consumer science 4-H extension agent talked more about the program and this year’s fair.

Story continues below

The fair culminates in livestock and small animal auction. Community members can come and support local youth by purchasing an animal. The sale is being held on Friday, July 30 at the New Mexico State Fair Grounds in the Swine Barn. Buyer registration starts at 10 a.m. and the sale will begin at noon. Everyone is welcome to attend the sale.

Bids will be taken in-person and online. To participate online you can go to this link to register https://auctionsouthwest.com/product/1415-bernalillo-county-4-h-auction-july-30-2021/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES