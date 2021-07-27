Bernalillo County 4-H holds auction on July 30

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County 4-H Fair is the only fair where 4-H members come together to display their projects. This fair is very unique as it focuses on the next generation of agriculturists. Nicole Jacobs, family and consumer science 4-H extension agent talked more about the program and this year’s fair.

The fair culminates in livestock and small animal auction. Community members can come and support local youth by purchasing an animal. The sale is being held on Friday, July 30 at the New Mexico State Fair Grounds in the Swine Barn. Buyer registration starts at 10 a.m. and the sale will begin at noon. Everyone is welcome to attend the sale.

Bids will be taken in-person and online. To participate online you can go to this link to register https://auctionsouthwest.com/product/1415-bernalillo-county-4-h-auction-july-30-2021/