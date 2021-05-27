Bernalillo County 2021 Summer Lunch Program begins in June

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County 2021 Summer Lunch Program will start on Tuesday, June 1, and will run through August 6. The county will provide close to 150,000 meals this year and 2021 marks the 48th year of the free lunch program that offers meals to children and teens at churches, parks, community centers and apartment complexes.
No registration is required for the program. Participants must be ages one to 18 to receive a meal and services will continue to be grab and go.
Participants must receive an entire meal, including milk and all meals are issued on a first-come-first-served basis. The program will be held at 33 locations across the county with locations outside of Albuquerque in incorporated areas of Bernalillo County including the South and North valleys, East Mountains, and Paradise Hills. Parents will be able to drive-thru at each location and every child in the car will be able to receive a breakfast and/or lunch.
In a press release, Bernalillo County reports that all meals are prepared at Albuquerque Public Schools central kitchen and are delivered to sites around the county. The county program is separate from the City of Albuquerque’s program which will serve summer lunches at sites in the city.
Grab and Go Lunch Sites
- Arroyo Villas Apartments, 4701 Irving NW
- Atrisco Park, 211 Atrisco Drive SW
- Chilili, 258 Hwy 337
- Clinton P. Anderson Park, 3627 Isleta Drive SW
- Desert Palms Mobile Home Park, 5090 Coors Blvd SW
- Dolores Huerta Gateway Park, 100 Isleta SW
- Edward L. Romero Park (Ambassador), 310 Rossmoor SW
- Isleta Pueblo Library, 950 SW, Moon Light Dr
- Isleta Youth Recreation Center, 60 Tribal Rd 40, Isleta Village Proper, NM 87022
- La Ladera Park, 211 Los Ranchos NW
- Los Padillas Community Center, 2117 Los Padillas SW
- Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 Old Highway 66, Tijeras 87059
- Mountain View Community Center, 201 Prosperity SE
- Nick Vitale Park, 1731 Laney SW
- Pajarito Mesa Community Building, 9550 Pajarito SW
- Paradise Hills Community Center, 5901 Paradise NW
- Paseo Del Sol Apartments, 291 El Pueblo NW
- Pueblito Del Paiz Apartments, 1712 Isleta SW
- Raymac Park, 2805 Morton SW
- Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, 9800 4th NW
- Rio Grande Pool, 2312 Arenal SW
- Sandia Valley Nazarene Church, 2315 Markham Rd SW
- Shady Side Park, 2920 Isleta SW
- South Valley Multipurpose Center, 2008 Larrazolo SW
- South Valley Pool, 3912 Isleta SW
- Sunset Mobile Home Park, 2305 Metzgar Rd SW
- Tom Tenorio Park, 2900 Arenal SW
- Valle Del Bosque Park, 480 Sunset SW
- The Village Mobile Home Park, 10200 2nd St NW
- Ventana Ranch Apartments, 10400 Universe Blvd NW
- Vista Del Sol Mobile Home Park, 4501 Blake Rd SW
- Vista Grande Community Center, 15 La Madera, Sandia Park, 87047
- Westside Community Center, 1250 Isleta SW