Bernalillo County 2021 Summer Lunch Program begins in June

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County 2021 Summer Lunch Program will start on Tuesday, June 1, and will run through August 6. The county will provide close to 150,000 meals this year and 2021 marks the 48th year of the free lunch program that offers meals to children and teens at churches, parks, community centers and apartment complexes.

No registration is required for the program. Participants must be ages one to 18 to receive a meal and services will continue to be grab and go.

Participants must receive an entire meal, including milk and all meals are issued on a first-come-first-served basis. The program will be held at 33 locations across the county with locations outside of Albuquerque in incorporated areas of Bernalillo County including the South and North valleys, East Mountains, and Paradise Hills. Parents will be able to drive-thru at each location and every child in the car will be able to receive a breakfast and/or lunch.

In a press release, Bernalillo County reports that all meals are prepared at Albuquerque Public Schools central kitchen and are delivered to sites around the county. The county program is separate from the City of Albuquerque’s program which will serve summer lunches at sites in the city.

Grab and Go Lunch Sites