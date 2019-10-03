Bernalillo Co. urging registered voters to update their information

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next election is weeks away. Bernalillo County says a surprising number of voters have not updated their information, which could be hurting the county’s votes.

Earlier this year during Albuquerque Public Schools’ bond election, a mail-in ballot was sent out to all 422,000 registered voters in the area. While they received around 124,000 back by participating voters, more than 56,000 ballots were immediately returned as “undeliverable.” The county says that’s because people moved and never let them know.

“We weren’t aware of that because people don’t notify us, so it was a real shocker. That’s why we’re working so hard this year on trying to get people to update their registration. It’s a really big deal,” said Linda Stover, the Bernalillo County Clerk. “If you’re not registered where you live, you are not voting on what pertains to you, where you live. It’s extremely important and only you can do it.”

The county says it’s possible many haven’t updated their information because of the convenience centers, allowing you to vote all over town instead of just in your neighborhood. The returned ballots cost taxpayers at least $52,000, not including postage costs.

However, the county clerk says there’s another issue. Come next election, those tens of thousands of voters who didn’t update their information will be voting for seats that no longer represent them. That means they’re making decisions for voters in other parts of the city.

“When you think about that and you realize there were 50-some thousand that didn’t, that’s a lot of money the taxpayers paid for you not taking care of your personal business,” said Stover. “It’s extremely important. Voting is such a gift to people. It’s a real privilege and you should be real honored to do it.”

They’re encouraging voters to get out during this election, recently debuting their new slogan, “This Election is Bigger Than You Think.” Stover says there is plenty of time to make sure your information is updated ahead of the election.

The county clerk says it’s a quick and simple process to change your address. You can do it in person at the Secretary of State or County Clerk’s office. In Bernalillo County, it can also be updated online.

Voters have until Oct. 9 to update their registration online. After that, they can update it in-person when early voting starts on Oct. 19.

Bernalillo County says thousands of registered voters have moved & not updated their information & the next election is just a few weeks away. This morning on @krqe, find out the big impact this is having on taxpayer dollars and how you can update your info! #KRQEmornings 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/yjBvkSmeyp — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) October 3, 2019