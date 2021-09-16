Bernalillo Co. receives more than $200K in energy efficiency rebates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is getting a big rebate after finishing renovations at its new building downtown. PNM says the county will receive more than $200,000 in energy efficiency rebates after participating in the new Construction Energy Efficiency program.

“Bernalillo County’s quest to establish a one-stop-shop for constituents was as ambitious as any we have undertaken,” said County Manager Julie Morgas Baca in a news release from PNM. “And while we knew that customers would appreciate doing all their business with the county at one location, receiving this rebate check from PNM provided immediate confirmation that the consolidation strategy was sound in terms of cost savings and sustainability too.”

Renovations included motion-controlled LED lighting and new cool and heating control. The county recently purchased the building at Alvarado Square and moved out of the building at Civic Plaza.