Bernalillo Co. property taxes due by May 10, payment options available

The Bernalillo County Treasurer says they are working on payment options for those who still owe property taxes, due by May 10.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the economic impact of the pandemic, New Mexico state law says your property taxes are still due in just a couple of weeks. However, Bernalillo County says they want to help taxpayers navigate this with as little penalty as possible.

With many out of work during the coronavirus pandemic, some companies are being lenient when it comes to the rent or mortgage payments. State law still requires people to pay their property taxes.

“Those taxes are very specific laws that say we shall do this, and the courts have interpreted that ‘shall’ as meaning its mandatory,” said Nancy Bearce, the Bernalillo County Treasurer. “There’s no ability to waive it, to delay it, so we find ourselves here in the situation of, we have to move forward with collecting second-half property taxes.”

Bearce says those taxes fund more than 70 public entities like the City of Albuquerque and UNM Hospital and they need that money now more than ever.

“Some of the big ones you can think of usually are UNM Hospital, Albuquerque Public Schools, the City of Albuquerque, charter schools, CNM,” said Bearce. “Of course, right now, during our pandemic situation, UNM Hospital needs that money. They need it now to be serving the public, as does Albuquerque Public Schools. They’ve had to make the switch to go online, for teaching and for providing those services for our students, our kids.”

The deadline to pay is May 10. After that, you face one-percent each of interest and penalties. However, the county says they’re here to work with you if you can’t pay the full amount by then.

“Take a good breath, be calm, and we’ll work this out together. The best thing you can do, especially if you’re waiting on unemployment, you’ve been laid off or you have a drop in hours, is to call our office and say, because of COVID, this is what’s going on,” said Bearce. “Let’s see what you can pay. Maybe it is just that five or ten dollars but that’s okay. We know you’ve called us, you’re making an attempt.”

Bearce says one thing you shouldn’t do is panic and take out a high-interest title loan or charge your credit card. She says those can result in you paying a lot more than the one-percent interest the county charges on late payments.

“Don’t put your taxes on the credit card because they’re going to charge you, what, 18 to 22-percent interest? Don’t do that,” said Bearce. “Don’t go out and get a title loan or a high interest loan because they’ll charge you up to 35-percent.”

The county has up to two years to collect property taxes so don’t worry about collection agencies just yet.

“If it’s going to take you six months, it’s going to take you six months. We’re really not sure how long this COVID will go,” said Bearce. “Just being late for the next four or five months, that’s not going to turn you over to the state for collections.”

There are a number of ways you can pay if you haven’t yet. You can pay online either using a credit card which will include a 2.35-percent fee or via electronic check for a $0.50 charge. They are also accepting mail-in checks. You can also drop off your payment at either the secured dropbox at 5th and Marquette or at any location for First Financial Credit Union, Rio Grande Credit Union or US Eagle Credit Union.

If you still need to work out a payment plan with the Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office, you can call them at 505-468-7031 or email them at treasurers@bernco.gov.