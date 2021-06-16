Bernalillo Co. offering free lunches to seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is offering free lunches to seniors 60+ at two senior centers. Free lunches will be offered at the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center located at 2008 Larrazolo Rd SW and Raymond G. Sanchez Senior Center located at 9800 4th St NW. Lunches are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday and the county says reservations are required and lunches can be taken to go.

“Seniors who call in their reservation can now pick up their lunch inside the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center or dine-in if they like and there’s room,” says George Schroeder in a news release from Bernalillo County, senior and social services manager. “At Raymond G. Sanchez Senior Center the lunches are available for drive-thru pick up.”

The county says to call 505-468-7604 to reserve a meal at the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center before 1 p.m. the prior business day. To reserve a meal at the Raymond G. Sanchez Senior Center located call 505-314-0082 before 1 p.m. the prior business day.

The county says the senior lunch service is a collaborative effort of the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Area Agency on Aging and senior lunches are also available at City of Albuquerque senior centers. For more information, visit cabq.gov/seniors/senior-services/senior-meals.