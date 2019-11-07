Bernalillo Co. looks to help Albuquerque with homeless shelter funding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are still a lot of unanswered questions revolving around the homeless shelter approved by Albuquerque voters last night, including where the remainder of the funding will come from.

The city still doesn’t know where the shelter will go, or where the rest of the funding will come from. They plan on turning to the legislature to match the $14 million that was approved by the voters Tuesday night.

“That’s to access even more services, more open doors. We need more dollars for behavioral health, we need more dollars for housing,” said Carol Pierce, the Director of Family and Community Services.

The city could also be getting more help from the county. County Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins says the county is looking for ways to collaborate with the city, by using money from the eighth-of-a-cent sales tax that goes toward behavioral health.

“We’ve been talking with the mayor and the city councilors about how we can provide some of the behavioral health services that would serve individuals who will be living at these new campuses,” said Stebbins.

Stebbins says right now there is no proposal on the table, but she says they’re hoping to help pay for caseworkers who could ultimately help the homeless get back on their feet.

Right now, the county is putting forward more than $500,000 for operations and case management at the city’s westside shelter. It’s unclear how much they may be pitching in once the new shelter is built.

City officials still don’t know where they are going to put the emergency shelter, but they know it could face a lot of neighborhood resistance wherever that is.

They hope to break ground on the shelter sometime in 2021.