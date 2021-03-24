Bernalillo Co. looking to expand funding for homeless housing program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of vulnerable people in the metro area are stuck on a waiting list for the chance to get into housing that comes with a lifeline to social services. Now, local officials are asking for more funding for the program. The Community Connections Supportive Housing program is a collaboration between the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

“We’ve been able to house a number of folks that have been eligible for the program,” said Margarita Chavez-Sanchez, director of the Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services. “As we’ve done a better job about creating awareness in the community about this support, our waiting list has grown.”

That waiting list now has more than 700 people waiting to get into the housing program. It’s an effort to help those with behavioral health issues get out of return visits to jail, hospitals, and detox facilities.

“Any of those social supports that they may need in order to make them successful,” said Chavez-Sanchez. “It’s above and beyond just providing that roof over their head, but really helping them be successful in that venue.”

Not only are housing vouchers given out to rent out vacant apartments around the metro, but the program also pairs those in need with a caseworker, making sure they have access to behavioral health, can get to doctor’s appointments, and even buy the groceries they need. The program is funded by the behavioral health tax approved back in 2015 and this expansion would provide a million dollars to get a hundred more folks into permanent housing instead of the expensive and temporary motel vouchers.

“Those are great to put a bandaid on a bleed, we’ve got to put a shortstop,” said Chavez-Sanchez. “But until we really address the underlying root cause of that, it’s difficult for us to make a significant impact in the community.”

In the long-term, they hope this will get more people into good jobs or even go back to school. The goal is to get those in need, back on their feet. The joint government commission between the city and Bernalillo County will vote on the proposed expansion Thursday evening.