Bernalillo Co. invites public to pick up 2 bags of trash per month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is encouraging the public to get involved in its community cleanup initiative. The ongoing program calls on volunteers to pick up at least two garbage bags worth of trash a month, anywhere they choose then share their results.
The county posted the program’s first two bags of 2022 collected along the arroyo near I-40 and Unser. The county will provide trash bags and gloves and enter participants into a quarterly raffle. For more information or to sign up, visit form.jotform.com/213476467034155.