Bernalillo Co. invites public to pick up 2 bags of trash per month

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM men's basketball team dropped its fifth straight game on Wednesday night against Colorado State. The Lobos showed a lot of fight as they lost 74-80 to one of the top teams in the Mountain West, and the No. 23 team in the country but in coach Richard Pitino's first year with the program, he said it remains a work in progress. "The wins and losses like, yeah it's discouraging when you don't win but there is also reasons, like you were out with your head coach for two of the four games, we were 303 in the NET last year and now we are 185. Like, let's not act like we aren't improving. It's not going to happen overnight. We want to play every game with the expectation to win, but also with an understanding that this is a process."

The Lobos will now travel to Wyoming to take on the Cowboys on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.