Bernalillo Co. firefighters to host life jacket drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County firefighters want to make sure people stay safe while enjoying recreation areas this summer that include water. They want to help people explore how to safely use the Rio Grande and Bosque.

As part of the event on Saturday, May 8, from 9 am to 1 pm, they are also hosting a life jacket drive. They are asking for gently used life jackets that will be donated to families in need.

According to the Bernalillo County Fire Department Facebook page, the following four locations you can visit:

Siphon Beach in Corrales

Central Northeast

Alameda (the old bridge)

Rio Bravo (Poco Loco)

BCFD says they will be handing out swag bags for kids at the Poco Loco and Alameda locations.