ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of Albuquerque's best views are arguably on the west side of town and because of a development boom on that side of town, the City of Albuquerque is looking to make sure any future developments don't block those views. People who live on the west side said one aspect that separates this part of town, from the rest of Albuquerque, is the scenic views. "I think it is both the views because we have views along the river if you're in the right spot," said local Rachel Schmidt.

To safeguard the views of the Bosque, the Sandias, and even the Petroglyphs, the city created height limits for buildings wanting to go up on the west side. Now, the city is trying to update some language in the planning documents to make sure that future developments, along Coors and near the Petroglyphs, will keep the height of their buildings from blocking the views.