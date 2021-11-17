Bernalillo Co. Fire Dept. to update wildfire protection plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo is updating its wildfire protection plan in anticipation of a bad fire season next year. The Bernalillo County Fire Department and the East Mountain Interagency Fire Protection Association are holding a Zoom meeting this Saturday at 10 a.m.

They will update the public on the current plan that covers the east mountains. The new plan will go into effect next year and will also include the west side of the Sandias and the bosque urban interface. For more information or to join the meeting, visit bernco.gov/fire/blog/2021/11/16/bernco-fire-department-to-update-countywide-wildfire-protection-plan.