Bernalillo Co. emergency management director discusses stay-at-home order, why it’s necessary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – As the nation continues to fight the spread of COVID-19, states are now implementing specific orders for themselves. In New Mexico, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted a stay-at-home order.

How does this compare to areas with high infection rates such as New York and California? Reporter Chris McKee sat down with Bernalillo County’s Emergency Management Director Richard Clark to get the specifics about New Mexico’s order and why it’s necessary.

Under the stay-at-home instruction, the public is urged to remain in their homes and to only go out for essential activities which include medical appointments and to purchase groceries. Residents are allowed to go outside for exercise however, they must practice social distancing which means you must remain six-feet from individuals to minimize the spread of the virus.

Additionally, gatherings of five or more people are prohibited and non-essential businesses are now closed. Richard explains that the order is put in place to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19.

