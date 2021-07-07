Bernalillo Co. developing plan for El Camino Real, holds public meetings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is developing a plan to preserve and highlight a historic trail. El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro is a 1,600-mile trail stretching from present-day Mexico City to northern New Mexico, where some of the state’s earliest settlements began.

The county launched an entire website surrounding the trail and includes an interactive map taking you through historic sites along the trail. They also lay out the long-term plan that includes highlighting historic sites along El Camino Real and developing them for visitors.

There were a few different routes settlers took depending on how the Rio Grande was running at the time. So a part of the plan includes identifying possible routes for a trail through the county. The county is also holding the following public meetings:

Downtown Growers Market located at 8th and Central in downtown Albuquerque on Saturday, July 10 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Central Meeting – Open House located at La Esquinita, 507 4th St SW on Thursday, July 15 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

South Valley Meeting – Open House at the Gutiérrez-Hubbell House located at 6029 Isleta Blvd SW on Wednesday, July 21 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

North Valley Meeting – Open House at Bachechi Open Space lcoated at 9521 Rio Grande Blvd NW on Tuesday, July 27 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit camino-bernco.com.