Bernalillo Co. Commissioner Steven Quezada discusses how to help those in need during COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus outbreak has drastically changed the way society operates. One thing that’s remained the same is people’s willingness to go above and beyond for those struggling during this time.

KRQE News 13 anchor Crystal Gutierrez spoke with Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada about ways to help the elderly and those who are in need during this health crisis. He explains that the county is currently trying to address all issues and that their number one priority is the health and safety of the community.

As senior citizens are at a higher risk of complications due to COVID-19, Quezada explains that there are several ways the community can step up to assist them. Taking the time to call elderly relatives is a simple, but important way to ensure they have what they need and also helps keep people connected during this time of isolation.

While Quezada says that it is important to protect yourself, he says you can also reach out to elderly neighbors who may be in need of assistance. During this time of social distancing, health officials urge the public to only shop when it’s necessary. When making trips to the grocery store you may also want to ask those at-risk if you can help pick up any items they may need as well.

Many local businesses have been forced to close their doors during the pandemic and can be at risk of permanently closing. To help support the local economy, Quezada encourages the community to purchase food from local businesses as often as you can.

Establishments & Restaurants Open for Limited business