Bernalillo Co. campaign aims to curb illegal dumping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is hoping new ads and billboards will make people think twice about dumping their trash in the wrong places. The I Have Trash campaign is meant to raise awareness about the effects of illegal dumping and show people how to get rid of junk legally.

“Initiatives like this one will make the public even more aware of how prevalent illegal dumping is in our community and how citizens can be part of the solution,” said Illegal Dumping Partnership Chair Lucas Tafoya in a news release from Bernalillo County. “The support and development of this campaign is thanks to funding from BernCo Commissioners, Albuquerque City Councilors, a NM Clean and Beautiful grant, BernCo Planning and Development and BernCo Public Works. This is an important collaboration which aims to promote pride in a clean and healthy community.”

The county says agencies clean up tons of junk from public spaces each year. Some of the most common materials are construction waste, abandoned vehicles, appliances and household waste. The county says if illegal dumping is not addressed, sites can attract more waste and can have a negative impact on the community’s environment and health.

According to the news release, the campaign will include television and radio ads in addition to outdoor billboards in order to raise awareness and make the community think about how illegal dumping affects neighborhoods. Resources for trash disposal are available online at ihavetrash.com or at tengobasura.com.