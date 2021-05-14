Bernalillo Co. asking for public input on mural finalists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is asking for the public to weigh in on which mural they want to see front and center at their new headquarters. The mural would be displayed at the entrance of Alvarado Square.

One of the artists, Gail Christofferson, is proposing several abstract mosaics. While artist, Cecilia Lueza, is offering a mural of several birds and the colorful desert landscape.

Another mural aims to send a message about the rich history and culture of Bernalillo County. “And it’s all kind of being interwoven by these beautiful hands here that are putting the whole tapestry of the mural together and interweaving everything together and telling the story,” said mural finalist Bimmer Torres.

Comments will be accepted until June 3. To submit comments, email publicartprogram@bernco.gov.

According to a news release, the Alvarado Square chambers mural will be located inside, on the south-facing wall of the new commission chambers, and will be visible from Silver Avenue through glass windows.

The news release states the Bernalillo County Arts Board solicited artists nationwide last June for the mural project, receiving over 70 proposals. Three finalists were picked in December 2020. The mural is expected to be completed in 2022.

For more information, visit bernco.gov/community-services/public-art-program.